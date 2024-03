Nyquist produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

The 34-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up a Filip Forsberg tally in the third. Nyquist is having one of the best runs of his career, recording six multi-point performances over the last 10 games while piling up five goals and 15 points, and he sits two points short of tying the career-high 60 he scored in 2018-19.