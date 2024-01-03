Nyquist tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

Both of Nyquist's points came on the power play, opening the scoring with a goal in the first period before adding an assist on Ryan O'Reilly's tally in the third. The 34-year-old Nyquist extended his point streak to six games -- he has five goals and four assists in that span. With his recent hot stretch, Nyquist is up to nine goals and 29 points through 38 games this season.