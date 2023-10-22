Nyquist notched a pair of assists on the power play in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Now with four points in his first six games as a Predator, Nyquist is fitting in quite nicely so far in Music City. He's currently skating on the second line, averaging 15:31 TOI per game, with 2:30 coming on the power play.
