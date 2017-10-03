Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: Inks deal Tuesday

Zolnierczyk agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Nashville on Tuesday -- which immediately placed him on waivers, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Zolnierczyk returns to the Predators organization after attempting to land a gig with the Panthers on a professional tryout. The winger will almost certainly be reassigned to AHL Milwaukee -- assuming he clears -- and likely will spend much of the season in the minors given the glut of young talent within the Nashville system.