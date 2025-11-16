Gojsic scored twice on five shots and added an assist in WHL Kelowna's 7-1 win over Spokane on Saturday.

Gojsic is starting to get on track with a pair of three-point efforts over his last three games. The 19-year-old started slow and could still get lost in the shuffle on a talented Kelowna roster at times, one that has a handful of other NHL-affiliated prospects. Gojsic is at five goals, six assists and 42 shots on net over 16 games for the Rockets this season.