Gojsic was the 94th overall pick by the Predators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gojsic made his debut in the WHL this past season after a year-plus in the BCHL and played well. He finished with 21 goals and 50 points in 68 games for Kelowna. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Gojsic brings a nice mix of size and speed to the table. It would be nice to see him be a bit more aggressive at times, but as a big kid who can shoot the puck, it's easy to see why Nashville was interested late in Round 3.