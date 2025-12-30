Gojsic notched three assists in WHL Kelowna's 6-4 loss to Penticton on Monday.

Gojsic has found another level lately with five multi-point efforts in his last eight games. He has just two goals in that span, but he's earned 10 assists. The Nashville prospect is up to 11 goals, 18 helpers and a plus-9 rating across 31 appearances this season, though he's still not lighting up the WHL since he's under a point-per-game pace.