Predators' Jachym Kondelik: Drafted by Nashville in Round 4

Kondelik was drafted 111th overall by the Predators at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Kondelik is a long-term project. And at 6-foot-7, he's a big long-term project, quite literally. The Czech forward has a good set of hands and obviously offers elite size, but his style of skating needs a complete overhaul. As it stands now, Kondelik doesn't possess the foot speed to play at the NHL level. The question is, is it even possible for a kid that is so big to improve substantially in that area? It's a dilemma that Kondelik and the Preds will attempt to solve in the coming years. After playing the past two seasons in the USHL, Kondelik is off to the University of Connecticut this fall.