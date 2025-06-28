Ivankovic was the 58th overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

There's an extreme bias in the NHL these days when it comes to smaller goaltenders and the biggest knock against Ivankovic is that he's 5-foot-11. While the lack of size is a concern, Ivankovic has a long history of strong play for Canada on the international circuit. His play in the OHL for Brampton (25-12-5, 3.05 GAA, .903 save percentage) was a bit more uneven. Ivankovic earns exceptionally high marks for his positioning and overall hockey IQ. In other words, the exact things you need to be good at to succeed as a sub-6-foot netminder. Ivankovic is going to have his doubters until he proves he can succeed at the NHL level, but there's long-term-starter upside if it all comes together.