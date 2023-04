Livingstone notched an assist, blocked five shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Livingstone's helper was his first point in three games since he joined the Predators' lineup. The 23-year-old defenseman has added nine blocked shots, four hits and a minus-1 rating in his late-season audition. He signed a one-year entry-level contract out of Minnesota State University in late March, so he'll be a restricted free agent this summer.