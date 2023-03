Livingstone signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Wednesday.

Livingstone just completed his third season at Minnesota State University Mankato, where he had 35 points in 39 contests in 2022-23. Over the course of his collegiate career, Livingstone recorded 80 points in 111 games. The deal is for 2022-23, so it's expected the undrafted defenseman will report to the Predators soon. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer.