Lucchini was placed on waivers by the Predators on Tuesday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

Lucchini signed a one-year extension with the Predators' organization back in February, but will head to waivers for the time being. The 31-year-old winger was excellent in the 2025-26 season with AHL Milwaukee, where he posted 17 goals, 50 points and 142 shots on net across 63 regular-season games. If he goes unclaimed over the next 24 hours, he will likely return to AHL Milwaukee and could see a call-up to Nashville in a pinch.