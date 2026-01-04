Lucchini scored twice on four shots in AHL Milwaukee's 4-3 shootout loss to Texas on Saturday.

Lucchini has done his part this season with 10 goals and 17 assists over 30 appearances. He's scored six of his goals over his last 10 contests. The 30-year-old forward is probably just going to be an AHL veteran this year, as the Predators are more likely to be interested in rewarding prospects with call-ups in the second half of the NHL campaign.