Predators' Jakub Floris: Picked by Nashville in Round 4

Floris was the 106th overall pick by Nashville in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although born in Slovakia, Floris has spent the past two years playing for the Luuko program in Finland. A tall (6-foot-3), rangy defender, he's generated a bunch of offense at the junior level and should see some playing time in Finland's top league this coming season. The main question here is whether Floris' offense will carry over to higher levels. He doesn't offer much from a physical standpoint and his mobility is just average, so there isn't a ton to fall back upon should things go sideways. Floris, who has played in numerous international tournaments in the past, should be a key part of the Slovaks World Junior team.