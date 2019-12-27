Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Bound for big club
Tinordi was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Tinordi hasn't seen action at the top level since he logged a combined 10 games with Montreal and Arizona back in the 2015-16 season. There's little reason to get excited about him from a fantasy perspective given his five points through 28 AHL games this season and minimal production in previous stints at the top level.
