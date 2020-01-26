Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Called up Sunday
Tinordi was recalled by the Predators from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Tinordi spent the All-Star break with the Admirals for some extra ice time, collecting an assist in four games. Now back at the NHL level, the 27-year-old has one point in seven games, and his first chance to draw into the lineup is in Monday's game against Toronto.
