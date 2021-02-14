Tinordi skated a season-high 19:51 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. He dished out three hits and blocked four shots, but failed to register a point for the sixth time this season.

The 28-year old blueliner has been a healthy scratch more often than not this season, but with Mattias Ekholm currently on the shelf with an undisclosed injury, the best you can say about Tinordi is he's finally seeing some semi-regular ice time. Otherwise, given his lack of offensive production, he doesn't really move the fantasy needle in most formats.