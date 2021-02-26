Tinordi was waived by Nashville on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tinordi has sat as a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three contests, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. He'll likely head to Nashville's taxi squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Filling in as injury replacement•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Snags rare assist•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Not contributing offensively•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Called up Sunday•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Sent to AHL•