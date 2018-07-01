Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Inks deal with Predators

Tinordi signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Predators on Sunday.

The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 at the AHL level, but the latter number will likely be more relevant to Tinordi's future. The 26-year-old hasn't played at the NHL level since the 2015-16 season, and with the depth Nashville has on defense that seems unlikely to change.