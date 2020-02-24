Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Not contributing offensively

Tinordi skated just 15:14 Saturday against the Blue Jackets, and failed to register a point for the 10th time in 13 games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in late January.

The good news is, Tinordi is seeing regular minutes for the Preds these days, essentially taking Matt Irwin's spot on the team's third defensive unit. However, providing offense is still not really in his job description as a bottom-pairing defender, making him completely irrelevant from a fantasy perspective.