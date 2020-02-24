Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Not contributing offensively
Tinordi skated just 15:14 Saturday against the Blue Jackets, and failed to register a point for the 10th time in 13 games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in late January.
The good news is, Tinordi is seeing regular minutes for the Preds these days, essentially taking Matt Irwin's spot on the team's third defensive unit. However, providing offense is still not really in his job description as a bottom-pairing defender, making him completely irrelevant from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.