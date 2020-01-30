Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Scores first NHL goal

Tinordi scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Capitals.

The towering blueliner got his first goal in an NHL uniform only days after being called up from AHL Milwaukee. Don't get used to these nights, though. In eight games, Tinordi has only managed a goal and an assist, on-brand for the offensively-challenged rearguard. Mind you, he's not shy to throw his body around, as Tinordi dished out eight hits, a game high, in the win.