Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Sent to AHL
Tinordi was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Tinordi is among three players sent to the Admirals with just one game remaining on the schedule prior to a week-long break. He should continue to see action with the team's affiliate before potentially rejoining the top club ahead of the Jan. 27 clash with the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Serving as injury replacement•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Bound for big club•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Back with Preds•
-
Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Inks deal with Predators•
-
Penguins' Jarred Tinordi: On waiver wire•
-
Penguins' Jarred Tinordi: Joining Stanley Cup champions•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.