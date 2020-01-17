Play

Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Sent to AHL

Tinordi was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Tinordi is among three players sent to the Admirals with just one game remaining on the schedule prior to a week-long break. He should continue to see action with the team's affiliate before potentially rejoining the top club ahead of the Jan. 27 clash with the Maple Leafs.

