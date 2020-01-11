Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Serving as injury replacement

Tinordi has zero points, five PIM and 21 hits in five games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in late December.

With just six points in 58 NHL games over five seasons, the 27-year-old Tinordi is a fringe player at best, and shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy roster. In the meantime, with fellow blueliners Ryan Ellis and Dante Fabbro both out with upper-body injuries, Tinordi should continue to see steady minutes for the time being.