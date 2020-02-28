Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Snags rare assist

Tinordi posted an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Tinordi earned the secondary helper on Colton Sissons' first-period tally. Technically, it's been a career year for Tinordi -- he has five points in 22 contests. The 28-year-old is mostly a third-pairing defense. He's added 62 hits, 27 blocked shots and 32 PIM this year, but probably won't interest fantasy owners.