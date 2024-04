Zucker scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Zucker has two goals over nine appearances in April. The winger has played in a middle-six role for much of his time in Nashville following a trade from Arizona at the deadline in March. He had 32 points over 69 regular-season appearances, and without a larger power-play role, it's unlikely his offense takes a significant step forward in the playoffs.