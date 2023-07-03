Weatherby signed a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Monday.
Weatherby notched six goals and 17 points in 70 AHL games with San Jose and Grand Rapids last season. The 25-year-old forward will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.
