Struble scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Struble broke a 3-3 tie early in the third when he buried a loose puck behind a floundering Sergei Murashov. He has scored four goals, which is an NHL career high, in just 19 games with the Preds since arriving in a trade with the Canadiens on Oct. 10. The Preds know defenders, so they clearly knew what they were doing in acquiring Struble. The defender had four shots and four hits Saturday, and he now has 54 hits since joining Nashville. He's well on his way to top 200 of those this season, so he's a solid waiver pickup short term -- he's not simply a hitting machine.