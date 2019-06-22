Predators' Jeremy Davies: Suddenly a Pred as part of big deal

Davies has been traded to Nashville in a package for P.K. Subban, reports TSN.ca.

Davies is an NCAA product who was considered one of the Devils' top-two blue line prospects. He's five-foot-11 and 180 pounds, and he put up 22 goals and 72 assists (94 points) over a 111-game collegiate career. Davies should flourish in the Nashville system, as they are the best at sourcing and developing blue-line talent. But he may also face fan outrage as part of what looks like a poor haul for a superstar defender. The deal also includes two second-round draft picks and fringe defender Steve Santini.