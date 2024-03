Hanzel was traded along with a 2025 third-round pick to Nashville from Colorado in exchange for Yakov Trenin and Graham Sward on Thursday.

Hanzel signed a three-year, entry-level with the Avalanche mere hours before the trade. He has 13 goals and 50 points in 58 contests with WHL Seattle this season. Colorado took him with the No. 187 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.