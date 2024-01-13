Lauzon scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Lauzon is already at a career-high four goals this season after tallying the opening goal in the second period Friday. He's scored three of them over the last 13 games while adding 63 hits in that span. The defenseman is at six points, 158 hits, 56 blocked shots, 52 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances. He offers little more than physicality, making him a poor option in most fantasy formats.