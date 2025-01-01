Share Video

Lauzon (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Wild.

Lauzon departed in the second period, but it's unclear what happened to force his exit. The 27-year-old was in his sixth game back from a previous lower-body injury. With Adam Wilsby (upper body) also ailing, the Predators may need to call up a defenseman for Friday's road game in Vancouver.

