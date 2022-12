Lauzon skated a season-low 8:48 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Lauzon has just a single assist in 21 games this season, which gives him close to zero fantasy value in most formats. He's currently third on the team in hits with 68 but doesn't stand out in any other statistical category. Lauzon skates mainly on the third defensive pairing opposite Dante Fabbro.