Lauzon (upper body) had a minus-1 rating in 15:39 of ice time in Nashville's 3-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Lauzon also recorded a shot, two hits and two blocked shots in 15:39 of ice time. The 25-year-old had been held out of the Predators' previous three games because of the injury. He has an assist in 22 contests in 2022-23.