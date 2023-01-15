Lauzon scored a goal and doled out nine hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

All three of Lauzon's goals this season have come in his last eight games. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to six points through 35 outings, one shy of matching his production from 66 contests last season. While he doesn't make waves on offense, he's added 120 hits, 35 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-1 rating as one of the tougher customers on a Predators team that's never afraid to throw checks.