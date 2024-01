Lauzon scored a goal on two shots and delivered seven hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Lauzon got Nashville on the board midway through the second period, beating Anthony Stolarz through traffic to tie the game 1-1. It's Lauzon's second goal and third point in his last six contests. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to eight points (five goals, three assists) through 47 games this season while providing a physical presence with a league-leading 187 hits.