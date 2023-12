Lauzon reemerged with a goal and four hits in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Best known as a stay-at-home defenseman, Lauzon snapped a 10-game point drought with a clutch breakaway tally that forced overtime. The 26-year-old has stacked 40 blocked shots and 99 hits against his four points through 30 contests this season.