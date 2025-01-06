Lauzon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Nashville recalled Kevin Gravel in a corresponding move. Lauzon will miss his third straight game against Winnipeg on Tuesday, but an exact date for his return remains unclear. He has produced one assist, 25 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots, 127 hits and 37 PIM through 28 appearances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Not expected to play•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Not playing versus Canucks•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Activated Thursday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Skates but not playing•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Placed on injured reserve•