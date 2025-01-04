Lauzon (lower body) isn't expected to play against Calgary on Saturday, per Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Lauzon will miss his second straight game. He has accounted for one assist, 25 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots, 127 hits and 37 PIM through 28 appearances this season. With Lauzon and Adam Wilsby (upper body) unavailable, Justin Barron and Spencer Stastney will occupy spots on the blue line in Saturday's lineup.