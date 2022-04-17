Lauzon (leg) will not play Sunday against St. Louis, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Lauzon logged just 33 seconds of ice time before leaving Saturday's game against Chicago with an injury. While the severity is still unknown, he'll miss at least one game as a result. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Flames.
