Lauzon (lower body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Lauzon hasn't played since Nov. 25, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has an assist, 19 PIM, 103 hits and 31 blocks in 22 outings in 2024-25. Michael McCarron (upper body) was taken off injured reserve in a corresponding move.
