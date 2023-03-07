Lauzon produced two assists and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Lauzon typically doesn't put up much offense, though he's managed a solid four assists over his last eight contests. He helped out on the Predators' first two goals in this game. For the season, the 25-year-old blueliner has three goals, a career-high 10 points, 63 shots on net, 195 hits, 61 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 54 appearances.
