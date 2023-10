Lauzon (undisclosed) will play in Nashville's regular-season opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

Lauzon, who left a preseason game early against Carolina on Oct. 5, is slated to play alongside Tyson Barrie on the third defense pairing to open the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old Lauzon accounted for 12 points, 66 PIM, 77 shots on goal, 75 blocked shots and 250 hits in 67 games last campaign.