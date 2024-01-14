Lauzon posted an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Lauzon has a goal and an assist over the last two games, the first time all year he's been on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. He set up Alexandre Carrier's game-winner with eight seconds left in the third period. Lauzon is still more grit than offense even with his recent improvement on offense. He has seven points, 54 shots on net, 56 PIM, 58 blocked shots and 162 hits through 43 outings as an everyday bottom-four option for the Predators.