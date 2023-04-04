Lauzon (upper body) is one of a handful of players that general manager David Poile said wasn't close to getting back on the ice, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports Tuesday.

Given Lauzon has yet to resume skating, fantasy players should probably consider him out indefinitely for the time being. Even once cleared to play, the Quebec native shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value with his limited offensive upside, though he can certainly dish out hits as he is averaging 3.73 per game.