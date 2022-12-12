Lauzon is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't be available against St. Louis on Monday.

In addition to Lauzon, the Predators will also be without Alexandre Carrier (upper body), though Carrier is expected to be sidelined longer. As such, Nashville recalled Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from AHL Milwaukee and will immediately slot both defensemen into the lineup. The 25-year-old Lauzon has a lone point in 21 outings this season, which means his absence could go largely unnoticed by fantasy players.