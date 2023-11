Lauzon scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.

Lauzon scored his first goal of the season with his tally versus the Avs. On the year, the 26-year-old blueliner has managed just two points and is offering more fantasy production from hits (2.35 per game). Considering the Quebec native set a career-high last season with 12 points, he is unlikely to significantly increase his production this time around.