Lauzon found the back of the net in Nashville's 3-0 win against Ottawa on Monday.

Lauzon scored at 15:01 of the first period to give the Predators a 2-0 edge. It was his second goal and fifth point in 32 games this season. Although he hasn't been a significant offensive contributor overall, Lauzon has provided two goals and four points in his last seven contests.

