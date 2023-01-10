Lauzon found the back of the net in Nashville's 3-0 win against Ottawa on Monday.
Lauzon scored at 15:01 of the first period to give the Predators a 2-0 edge. It was his second goal and fifth point in 32 games this season. Although he hasn't been a significant offensive contributor overall, Lauzon has provided two goals and four points in his last seven contests.
More News
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Scores rare goal Saturday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Is minus-1 in return•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Good to play Saturday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Won't play Thursday•
-
Predators' Jeremy Lauzon: Out again Tuesday•