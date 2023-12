Lauzon scored a goal on two shots in the Predators' 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

Lauzon wired a wrist shot past Casey DeSmith on the rush to cut the Canucks' lead to 2-1. This goal gives Lauzon two goals in his last three games after scoring just one in his previous 29 games. The former Bruin should continue to play in the Predators' top-four defensive core.