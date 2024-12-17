Lauzon (lower body) will be out of action against the Rangers on Tuesday but did take the ice for the game-day skate, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Lauzon seems to be trending in the right direction even if he won't be in the lineup versus New York. This will be the 10th straight absence for the 27-year-old blueliner, having last played against the Devils on Nov. 25. With Roman Josi (lower body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body) also sidelined, the Preds have had to roll out a defensive group feature plenty of AHL options, including Nick Blankenburg and Adam Wilsby.