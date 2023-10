Lauzon (undisclosed) sustained an injury during Thursday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Lauzon went down the tunnel late in the game and couldn't return. Head coach Andrew Brunette didn't provide any specifics on the defenseman's status. Lauzon appears to have the inside edge for a third-pairing job if he's able to shake off the injury before Opening Night.